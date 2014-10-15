Michelle Obama Made A 'Turn Down For What' Parody Vine And It's Amazing

Caroline Moss

Michelle Obama just posted a Vine of herself holding a turnip in response to a question that asked, “turnip for what?,” a parody on the popular song “Turn Down For What.”

Here’s the question:

And the answer? Well…you kind of have to just watch it.

Coolest FLOTUS ever?

