Michelle Obama Made A 'Turn Down For What' Parody Vine And It's Amazing

Michelle Obama just posted a Vine of herself holding a turnip in response to a question that asked, “turnip for what?,” a parody on the popular song “Turn Down For What.”

Here’s the question:

A question for Michelle Obama: How many calories do you burn every time you ‘turn up’?! #AskTheFirstLady #L… https://t.co/EteCEfKCUg

— Iman Crosson (@Alphacat) October 14, 2014

And the answer? Well…you kind of have to just watch it.

Coolest FLOTUS ever?

