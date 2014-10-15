Michelle Obama Made A 'Turn Down For What' Parody Vine And It's Amazing

Michelle Obama just posted a Vine of herself holding a turnip in response to a question that asked, “turnip for what?,” a parody on the popular song “Turn Down For What.”
Here’s the question:
A question for Michelle Obama: How many calories do you burn every time you ‘turn up’?! #AskTheFirstLady #L… https://t.co/EteCEfKCUg
— Iman Crosson (@Alphacat) October 14, 2014
And the answer? Well…you kind of have to just watch it.
Coolest FLOTUS ever?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.