Michelle Obama proved once and for all that she is the most stylish first lady at her final state dinner

On Tuesday night, Barack and Michelle Obama held their final state dinner as President and First Lady. The couple hosted Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini plus a guest list of 382 VIPs (including Jerry Seinfeld and Chance the Rapper), for a meal prepared by chef Mario Batali, the Washington Post reports.
Michelle’s sparkling chain mail gown — custom-designed by Italian fashion icon Donatella Versace, according to the New York Times — wasn’t just a subtle nod to the guest country. It was also just plain stunning.
First Lady fans across the Internet reacted to the dress with adoration:
I am 100% beside myself over @MichelleObama in that @Versace dress. The DRAPING….@smithsonian better pick up the phone… -RG
— Ronna & Beverly (@RonnaAndBeverly) October 19, 2016
I respect @MichelleObama for the educated, intelligent, and articulate woman she is. She’s also slaying at the #statedinner in THAT DRESS!
— Jillian Carmichael (@ViralCarmichael) October 19, 2016
I’m just going to aggressively like every picture of Michelle Obama in that chainmail dress I see, OK
— Sharone Williams (@sharonewrites) October 19, 2016
On Tuesday, the President told a crowd at an arrival ceremony that, for their 14th state dinner as a couple, he and Michelle had “saved the best for last,” the Post reported.
When it came to Michelle’s dress, at least, they definitely weren’t kidding.
