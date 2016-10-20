Michelle Obama proved once and for all that she is the most stylish first lady at her final state dinner

On Tuesday night, Barack and Michelle Obama held their final state dinner as President and First Lady. The couple hosted Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini plus a guest list of 382 VIPs (including Jerry Seinfeld and Chance the Rapper), for a meal prepared by chef Mario Batali, the Washington Post reports

Michelle’s sparkling chain mail gown — custom-designed by Italian fashion icon Donatella Versace, according to the New York Times — wasn’t just a subtle nod to the guest country. It was also just plain stunning. 

First Lady fans across the Internet reacted to the dress with adoration:

On Tuesday, the President told a crowd at an arrival ceremony that, for their 14th state dinner as a couple, he and Michelle had “saved the best for last,” the Post reported.

When it came to Michelle’s dress, at least, they definitely weren’t kidding.

