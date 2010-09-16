Michelle Obama Told Carla Bruni: Being First Lady Is "Hell"

Maybe the Obamas will enjoy being a one-term first family.



The Daily Mail:

Michelle Obama thinks being America’s First Lady is ‘hell’, Carla Bruni reveals today in a wildly indiscreet book.

Miss Bruni divulges that Mrs Obama replied when asked about her position as the U.S. president’s wife: ‘Don’t ask! It’s hell. I can’t stand it!’

Details of the private conversation, which took place at the White House during an official visit by Nicolas Sarkozy last March, emerged in Carla And The Ambitious, a book written in collaboration with Miss Bruni.

We suspect Obama will deny this, or maybe she’ll just say it was one of those flip, sarcastic comments you say after a day of travelling. But it’s funny because there is chatter that the Obamas wouldn’t, perhaps, mind being out of The White House after 2012.

For one thing, The President has already overhauled healthcare. What more is there to do.

And besides, his popularity is bigger overseas.

(Via: @edwardnh)

