You Could Have Bumped Into Michelle Obama At A Virginia Target Today

Just a day after the world freaked out over Kate Middleton‘s Topshop trip, Michelle Obama enjoyed an “I’m just a normal person” shopping trip of her own — to the Alexandria, VA Target.



While trying to go incognito in a baseball cap and sunglasses, it looks like the First Lady bought some towels and cleaning supplies.

The wives of world leaders…they’re just like us.

Photo: AP

(via @AP)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.