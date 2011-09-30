You Could Have Bumped Into Michelle Obama At A Virginia Target Today

Just a day after the world freaked out over Kate Middleton‘s Topshop trip, Michelle Obama enjoyed an “I’m just a normal person” shopping trip of her own — to the Alexandria, VA Target.
While trying to go incognito in a baseball cap and sunglasses, it looks like the First Lady bought some towels and cleaning supplies.
The wives of world leaders…they’re just like us.
Photo: AP
(via @AP)
