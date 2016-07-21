Michelle Obama rocked out to 'Single Ladies' in her carpool karaoke

The Late Late Show with James Corden Michelle Obama and Missy Elliott in the latest carpool karaoke on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden.’

Michelle Obama already showed off her moves with Jimmy Fallon. Now, she’s showing off her chops with James Corden.

The First Lady joined the host of “The Late Late Show” for the latest instalment of his famous Carpool Karaoke.

While Corden circled around the White House for a “tour,” the two sang Stevie Wonder — Obama’s favourite — and crushed every line to Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies.”

“We just dropped the mic. We were making honey in there, in the Beyhive,” Obama said. “We were making honey to put in our lemonade!”

After talking about Secret Service codenames (Corden decided on “Tiramisu”), the duo talked about the First Lady’s Let Girls Learn initiative and her decision to join Snapchat so that kids could follow her on her trip to Liberia, Morocco, and Spain.

Then they started jamming to “This Is For My Girls,” the anthem for the Let Girls Learn campaign that features Kelly Clarkson, Kelly Rowland, Janelle Monae, and more. Missy Elliott, who is also featured on the track, popped up out of nowhere from the backseat to rap her verse. Before she left for her own tour, the trio rocked out to Missy Elliott’s classic “Get Ur Freak On.”

“Can we just talk about the rhymes that are in the first lady’s locker? What happened there?” Corden joked.

Watch the full video:

