Michelle Obama surprises people saying goodbye to her on Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show'

Michelle Obama had a tearful farewell as First Lady on Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” Wednesday, and some of her biggest fans got to say goodbye in person.

Obama surprised people who were recorded saying parting words to her for the show, and a few nearly stumbled over from the shock.

“This was not what I was expecting,” one woman said as Michelle appeared. She started tearing up. “I was eating pizza bites yesterday in my bed, and now I’m meeting the First Lady.”

Several guests thanked the departing First Lady for being a role model, including a dad who said she inspired his daughter to try kale.

Obama herself got emotional when she said goodbye on Fallon’s show.

Watch the video of Michelle Obama surprising people on Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” below:

