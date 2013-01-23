REPORT: John Boehner's Smoking Joke Made Michelle Obama Roll Her Eyes

Everyone has been wondering what exactly Speaker John Boehner said that made First Lady Michelle Obama roll her eyes at the inauguration luncheon yesterday, but we may now know.



Larry Wenig, a professional lip reading expert, claims that Speaker John Boehner asked the President if he had a cigarette before the luncheon, Judy Kurtz at The Hill reports.

The Speaker joked, “Somebody won’t let you do it,” referring to the First Lady.

The President is said to have painstakingly quit smoking prior to entering the White House, while Boehner still smokes. After the joke, FLOTUS (Michelle Obama, First Lady Of The United States) rolled her eyes.

Boehner spokesman Michael Steel told the paper that the report was “not true.”

Here’s the video via CNN:



