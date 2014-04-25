A Little Girl Tried Getting Her Unemployed Father A Job -- By Giving Michelle Obama His Résumé

A 10-year-old girl at the White House for the annual “Take our Daughters and Sons to Work Day” tried her best to get her father a job, handing Michelle Obama his résumé after being called on during a question-and-answer session.

In a ceremony in the East Room, which hosted children of Executive Office employees, the girl told Obama, “My dad’s been out of a job for three years and I wanted to give you his résumé.”

The first lady was surprised, saying “Oh my goodness” before giving her a hug. She told the crowd that “it’s a little private, but she’s doing something for her dad.”

The White House wouldn’t comment on the matter further, but Obama promised to deal with the matter later, according to AP.

Obama took the resume with her after she left the event, ABC reported.

Here’s video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.