Michelle Obama Debuts Stunning Red Inauguration Dress

Grace Wyler

First Lady Michelle Obama debuted a gorgeous red gown by designer Jason Wu Monday night as she joined her husband onstage for their first inauguration dance at the Commander-in-Chief Ball. 

The ruby-coloured chiffon and velvet dress was custom-made by Wu, who also designed the First Lady’s dress for Obama’s first Inaugural Ball. According to a White House official, Michelle Obama is also wearing a handmade diamond-embellished ring by jewelry designer Kimberly McDonald and Jimmy Choo shoes. 

Here’s a close-up of the dress: 

michelle obama inauguration dress

Photo: AP

And here’s a photo of the First Couple’s first dance — and the dress. This year, the Obamas danced their first dance to Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together,” performed by Jennifer Hudson.  

obama inauguration dance

Photo: AP

When the inauguration is over, the dress will go into the National Archives. The First Lady’s 2009 Inauguration dress was donated to the Smithsonian in 2010.   

Here’s a picture of that dress: 

obama inauguration dress 2009

Photo: AP

UPDATE: Michelle Obama was also wearing bangles by Kimberly MacDonald for ForeverMark Diamonds.

Now check out more stunning photos from Barack Obama’s Inauguration Day > 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.