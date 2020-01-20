Michelle Obama shared her 'go-to' workout playlist that includes Lizzo, Ariana Grande, and J-Lo

Darcy Schild
White House PhotoBarack and Michelle Obama.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama shared a playlist of workout songs on Twitter.

“It’s about that time when New Year’s resolutions get a bit harder to stick to. To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What’s on your playlist?” she wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

During her time as First Lady, Obama used her platform to implement health- and fitness-focused policies and initiatives, like “Let’s Move,” which promoted active lifestyles in children; and her school lunch program, which aimed at making school meals healthier.

That being said, it makes sense that Obama is taking to social media to try to inspire her followers to conquer fitness-related new year’s resolutions.

Michelle ObamaREUTERS/Jonathan ErnstFormer First Lady Michelle Obama.

Her full workout playlist, which is available on Spotify, contains 26 songs for working out, plus six songs for the “cool-down, or for post-workout stretching.

The songs Obama included in the playlist are as follows:

A God Like You” – Kirk Franklin

“V.3005” – Childish Gambino

Soulmate” – Lizzo

My Money, My Baby” – Burna Boy

Tints” – Anderson .Paak, Kendrick Lamar

Clique” – Kanye West, JAY-Z, Big Sean

Come Down” – Anderson .Paak

Drogba (Joanna)” – Afro B

Feelin’ So Good – Remix” – Jennifer Lopez, Big Pun, Fat Joe

Press” – Cardi B

APES**T” – The Carters

Chuck Baby” – Chuck Brown

Hussle & Motivate” – Nipsey Hussle

Rule The World” – 2 Chainz, Ariana Grande

Feels Good” – Tony! Toni! Toné!

Perm” – Bruno Mars

One Kiss” – Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa

Finesse – Remix” – Bruno Mars, Cardi B

Before I Let Go” – Beyoncé

Tambourine” – Eve

Toast” – Koffee

Slide” – Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Migos

Cross Me” – Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, PnB Rock

Turnin’ Me Up” – BJ The Chicago Kid

South of the Border” – Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabello, Cardi B

I’M DOPE” – Tobe Nwigwe, David Michael Wyatt

The former First Lady also included a dedicated section of “cool-down”-appropriate tunes:

24/7” – Meek Mill, Ella Mai

Automatic” – The Bonfyre

Show Me Love” – Alicia Keys, Miguel

I Want You Around“- Snoh Aalegra

Honesty” – Pink Sweat$

Lay Me Down” – Sam Smith

Blessed” – Daniel Caesar

Godspeed” – Frank Ocean

Collide” – Tiana Major9, EARTHGANG

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.