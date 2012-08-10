Michelle Obama Begs Supporters To Get Out The Vote: 'Slap' That 'Knuckleheaded Nephew'!

AP



PHILADELPHIA — Michelle Obama made a swing through the state of Pennsylvania on Thursday, urging supporters to get out the word in a swing state that many think can be decided by a few thousand votes — especially with new and controversial voter ID laws being implemented. Obama’s first stop was in west Philadelphia, where she spoke to a raucous crowd of about 2,000 in a gymnasium at the University of the Sciences in an effort to promote the re-election of her husband, President Barack Obama.

Saying the election was a “choice” about many things — the economy, the future of the middle class, their health care — Obama urged supporters to spread the word to their friends, family and just about everyone.

“That one knucklehead nephew, slap him in the back of the head!” she said.

Her point throughout was that her husband “can’t do this alone.” She cautioned supporters that the “only guarantee” in this election is that it will be “closer than the last one.” And she predicted that Pennsylvania might come down to a few thousand votes.

“Just think about those small number of votes, spread out across an entire state, hundreds of cities, thousands of precincts,” Obama said. “With that one new voter that you registered, that one neighbour you helped get to the polls, just say to yourself, ‘That could be the one that makes the difference.'”

Obama then listed the types of people that she thought supporters need to convince — the one that doesn’t “understand what health reform means to them,” the “lazy friend,” and, of course, the “knucklehead nephew.”

“That could be the difference between waking up on November 7 and thinking, ‘Could I have done more?’ or feeling the promise of four more years,” Michelle Obama said.

