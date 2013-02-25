Michelle Obama Made A Surprise Appearance At The Oscars To Announce The Best Picture Winner

First Lady Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance at the Oscars on Sunday night via video to announce that “Argo” had won the Best Picture award.



Obama was introduced by Jack Nicholson and said she was thrilled to introduce the nine Best Picture nominees.

“I am so honored to help introduce this year’s nominees for best picture and to help celebrate the movies that lift our spirits, broaden our minds and transport us to places we have never imagined,” Obama said.

“These nine movies took us back in time and all around the world they made us laugh, they made us weep and they made us grip our armrests just a little tighter. They taught us that love can endure against all odds and transform our lives in the most surprising ways, and they reminded us that we can overcome any obstacle if we dig deep enough and fight hard enough and find the courage to believe in ourselves.”

After she announced “Argo” as the winner, she followed up on Twitter:

It was a thrill to announce the #Oscars2013 best picture winner from the @whitehouse! Congratulations Argo! -mo — FLOTUS (@FLOTUS) February 25, 2013

Here’s a photo of her appearance, via White House photographer Pete Souza:

Photo: Twitter/@petesouza

