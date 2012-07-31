Michelle Obama Hangs Out With Olympians, David Beckham And The Queen

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

As the leader of the White House delegation to the 2012 London Olympics, Michelle Obama got a lot of love from the U.S. Olympic team this weekend. The First Lady had an action-packed weekend in London, squeezing in a “Let’s Move London” event featuring soccer superstar David Beckham on Friday and meeting other foreign dignitaries at Buckingham Palace, before heading to London’s East End to attend the opening ceremonies of the London games.



Obama also took in a few of the weekend’s events, cheering on American athletes poolside and courtside.

