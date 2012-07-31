Michelle Obama Hangs Out With Olympians, David Beckham And The Queen

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
As the leader of the White House delegation to the 2012 London Olympics, Michelle Obama got a lot of love from the U.S. Olympic team this weekend. The First Lady had an action-packed weekend in London, squeezing in a “Let’s Move London” event featuring soccer superstar David Beckham on Friday and meeting other foreign dignitaries at Buckingham Palace, before heading to London’s East End to attend the opening ceremonies of the London games.
Obama also took in a few of the weekend’s events, cheering on American athletes poolside and courtside.
Source: Adam Jacobs/Getty Images
Before the opening ceremonies, Obama met with Queen Elizabeth II during a reception at Buckingham Palace Friday.
Source: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Source: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Obama cheered on the U.S. Olympic swim team alongside Summer Sanders, a gold medalist Olympic swimmer, on Saturday.
Source: Clive Rose/Getty Images
Source: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Source: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
But she was all smiles after the U.S. team won, doling out hugs to team members, starting with Anthony Davis.
Source: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
