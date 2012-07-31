Michelle Obama Hangs Out With Olympians, David Beckham And The Queen

Elena Schneider
Michelle Obama

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

As the leader of the White House delegation to the 2012 London Olympics, Michelle Obama got a lot of love from the U.S. Olympic team this weekend. The First Lady had an action-packed weekend in London, squeezing in a “Let’s Move London” event featuring soccer superstar David Beckham on Friday and meeting other foreign dignitaries at Buckingham Palace, before heading to London’s East End to attend the opening ceremonies of the London games.

Obama also took in a few of the weekend’s events, cheering on American athletes poolside and courtside. 

Michelle Obama welcomed the U.S. Olympic team Friday, meeting several of the athletes.

Source: Adam Jacobs/Getty Images

U.S. Olympic wrestler Elena Pirozhkova gave the First Lady a rather unconventional greeting.

Source: Twitter

Source: Tim Whitby/Getty Images For Nickelodeon

Obama joined in on the field races.

Source: Twitter

Source: Tim Whitby/Getty Images For Nickelodeon

And chatted with the young participants.

Source: Twitter

Before the opening ceremonies, Obama met with Queen Elizabeth II during a reception at Buckingham Palace Friday.

Source: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

She also chatted up Kate Middleton.

Source: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Then she headed to the Opening Ceremonies. She looks a little sceptical in this photo.

Source: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Obama cheered on the U.S. Olympic swim team alongside Summer Sanders, a gold medalist Olympic swimmer, on Saturday.

Source: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Then she took in some tennis — and a hug from a member of the U.S. tennis team.

Source: Twitter

Venus and Serena Williams got hugs after their match Saturday.

Source: Twitter

Obama got really into the U.S. men's basketball game against France Sunday.

Source: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Really into it.

Source: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

She does not looked pleased about the way the game is going here.

Source: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

But she was all smiles after the U.S. team won, doling out hugs to team members, starting with Anthony Davis.

Source: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Tyson Chandler got a squeeze.

Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

So did Kevin Durant.

Source: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

And Kevin Love.

Source: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Here's Kobe Bryant.

Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Nothing like a pep talk with the First Lady.

Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Even Coach Krzyzewski got a congratulations from Obama.

Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

