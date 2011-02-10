Michelle Obama Says The President Does Not Talk About Mubarak In Bed

Michelle Obama made the media rounds in New York this morning essentially to talk about her campaign to get children to eat better.



Naturally, other topics came up.

Obama told Regis and Kelly she does not plan on attending the royal wedding. “I wasn’t invited… If I get invited, I’ll go,” she said.

Answering Regis Philbin on presidential bedroom chatter, she said that Barack Obama does not speak about Mubarak in the bedroom. “He knows better not to…Wrong time.”

Obama noted that she and the president have a large house and he has an office at one end for his business. And that’s where it stays. “If he brought all that home he wouldn’t be the calm president that you see.”

She also noted that she did not see the interview with Bill O’Reilly because of the Super Bowl party.

Video below.

