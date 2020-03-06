21 of Michelle Obama's most inspiring quotes on work, success, and relationships

Charles Sykes/AP Images Michelle Obama is known for her advice.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama turned 56 on Friday.

With a history of impressive jobs, efforts to create change nationwide and worldwide, and memorable advice, Obama has become a role model to many.

In honour of her birthday, we collected some of her most inspiring quotes throughout the years.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

Michelle Obama is a modern-day revolutionary woman.

She’s encouraged education for girls, championed for equal rights, advocated for American families in poverty, and pushed for healthy living.

And that’s not to mention the history of titles she’s held that make for an impressive resume: first lady, lawyer, mum, style icon, and bestselling author, thanks to her memoir “Becoming.”

As husband Barack Obama said in his presidential farewell address, she’s done everything “with grace and with grit and with style and good humour.”

It’s easy to see how Michelle has become a role model for girls and women everywhere, especially when you consider the advice she’s given over the years. Her words have served as soundboard on everything from work and success to relationships and identity.

In honour of her 56th birthday, we’ve rounded up some of her most inspiring and memorable quotes and wisdom, both serious and lighthearted.

On success:

Donn Jones/AP;Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Source: Oregon State University Commencement Speech

On creating global change:

Susan Walsh/AP;Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Source: “Becoming”

On learning to love yourself:

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP;Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Source: Interview with Oprah Winfrey for the United State of Women

On making a difference:

Ed Andrieski/AP;Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Source: Young African Women Leaders Forum

On having it all:

Dario Lopez Mills/AP;Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Source: Interview with Oprah Winfrey for the United State of Women

On the power of time:

Winslow Townson/AP;Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Source: “Becoming”

On creating opportunities for yourself and others:

Gerald Herbert/AP;Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Source: 2012 Democratic National Convention

On marriage:

Annie Leibovitz/White House;Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Source: 2011 White House luncheon

On the value of women:

Alex Brandon/AP;Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Source: 2009 State Department Women of Courage Awards

On carving your own path:

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP;Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Source: “Becoming”

On decision-making:

Morry Gash/AP;Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Source: “Michelle Obama in her Own Words: The Views and Values of America’s First Lady

On speaking up:

Gerald Herbert/AP;Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Source: “Becoming”

On achievement:

David Zalubowski/AP;Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Source: 2008 Democratic National Convention Keynote Address

On believing in yourself:

Charles Dharapak/AP;Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Source: “Becoming”

On growing up:

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP;Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Source: “Becoming”

On accepting failure:

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP;Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Source: Glamour’s 2015“The Power of an Educated Girl” panel

On boys:

Ivan Sekretarev/AP;Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Source: Glamour’s 2015“The Power of an Educated Girl” panel

On being the bigger person:

Danny Johnston/AP;Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Source: 2016 Democratic National Convention

On female friendships:

Evan Agostini/AP;Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Source: “Becoming”

On authenticity:

Jae C. Hong/AP;Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Source: Marie Claire

On the future of youth:

Susan Walsh/AP;Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Source: Final Speech as First Lady

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.