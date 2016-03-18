Michelle Obama revealed what she'll miss most about being first lady

In a panel at South by Southwest, First Lady Michelle Obama talked about what she’ll miss most once she exits the White House.

While her husband had a light-hearted answer when asked the same question (he said the helicopter), Michelle Obama got emotional when talking about all the people she has met over the last seven years.

Story by Tony Manfred, editing by Alana Yzola.

