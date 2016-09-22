Michelle Obama sounds off on Melania Trump's plagiarism fiasco and what it's like to be the spouse of a presidential candidate

Michelle Obama’s head is definitely in the game when it comes to campaigning. During a Tuesday appearance on “Late Show,” she told Stephen Colbert that she isn’t concerned about what other candidates’ spouses go through on a campaign.

Colbert asked the first lady, “We’ve got the two candidates out there, who have their own agendas. And their spouses have to sort of go along with whatever this person is doing. Do you have any sympathy for the people who have to go there and stand by the person running for president?”

“Uh, no, not really,” she replied. “No, because you have to be in it if you’re in it. If you don’t agree, you shouldn’t have agreed before they ran. Bottom line, if I didn’t agree with what Barack was saying, I would not support his run. So, I stand there proudly and I hope they are, too, standing by their spouses proudly. So, no sympathy!”

But that answer wasn’t enough for Colbert. He then asked whether Obama had sympathy for what the candidates’ spouses have to go through during the race, such as when it was discovered that Melania Trump plagiarized part of the first lady’s speech during the Republican National Convention.

“Yeah, that was tough,” Obama simply responded, with a smirk.

“Let’s move on,” Colbert said, taking the hint.

Watch the entire interview with FLOTUS on the campaign trail below:

