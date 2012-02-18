Mars Candy And Michelle Obama Are Making Candy Bars Smaller — And Twitter Is FREAKING Out

The king (size) is dead!

Mars, the company behind Snickers, Twix, and M&Ms, has announced that it will be discontinuing its king-size candy bars (and any other treat that exceeds 250 calories) by 2013.

The move comes at the behest of First Lady Michelle Obama. Mars is one of 16 companies in the Healthy Weight Commitment Foundation who have pledged to eliminate 1.5 trillion calories by 2015, an initiative spearheaded by FLOTUS.

Apparently, some people are not happy about Mrs. Obama meddling with their junk food. The Tweetosphere was aflutter with Twitter users upset about the changes.

Here are some of their reactions.

