MICHELLE OBAMA: I Am Tired Of Being Portrayed As 'Some Angry Black Woman'

Michelle Obama is responding to the new book about offering an inside look at her and President Obama’s marriage.



Author and NYT journalist Jodi Kantor did not speak directly to the Obamas for the book — instead she interviewed 33 aides that work in the White House. And Michelle Obama says she has not read the book. However, she is taking issue (presumably with what people have told her is in the book) with her portrayal as an “angry black woman.”

From today’s CBS ‘This Morning’:

” … I guess it’s more interesting to imagine this conflicted situation here and a strong woman and — you know? But that’s been an image that people have tried to paint of me since the day Barack announced, that I’m some angry black woman.”

Obama also says she has never had an angry word with Rahm Emanuel and that she can “count the number or times” she’s been over to the West Wing.

Here’s what’s fascinating about this pushback: Michelle Obama is the first person I’ve heard describe her as an angry black woman, or an ‘angry woman,’ or insinuate either as a result of this book.

Certainly the excerpts that have been published reveal her to be a strong woman, one who was initially frustrated in her new role (how could she not be?) and took some time to adjust (again: how could she not have?) and who is not afraid to speak her mind. A number of people I know who’ve read the book have commented that she seemed more prepared for the White House than her husband.

But angry? Certainly not in a negative way. If anything, my takeaway thus far is that she is finally being given her due for the powerful and positive role she plays in this presidency.

That said, her forceful pushback of the book in the interview (which Gayle King says was set up before the holidays) is certainly in keeping with the Michelle Obama depicted in the book.





