Michelle Obama says it ‘wasn’t a complete surprise’ to hear about Meghan Markle’s complain of racism in the royal family

Michelle Obama commented on Meghan Markle’s allegations of racist comments in the Royal family.

Meghan and Prince Harry said a family member had “concerns” that their son may have dark skin.

Obama said ‘it wasn’t a complete surprise” to hear that as “race isn’t a new construct in this world for people of color.”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama said that it “wasn’t a complete surprise” to hear Meghan Markle share her experiences of being part of the royal family as a biracial woman.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they said that a member of the family had “concerns and conversations” about their son Archie’s skin color.

Obama was asked about the interview on NBC’s “Today” show on Tuesday.

Host Jenna Bush Hager asked “What about when she talked about the fact that she experienced racism?”

She added that it was “heartbreaking to hear that she felt like she was in her own family – her own family – thought differently of her.”

Obama replied: “As I said before, race isn’t a new construct in this world for people of color, and so it wasn’t a complete surprise to hear her feelings and to have them articulated.”

Bush Hager also asked Obama about Markle’s comments that she had felt lonely as a royal. Meghan said she had flet suicidal and that a member of the palace told her nothing could be done to help her.

Obama said: “Public service it’s a bright, sharp, hot spotlight and most people don’t understand it nor should they.”

“The thing that I always keep in mind is that none of this is about us, in public service, it’s about the people that we serve.”

“I always try to push the light back out and focus it on the folks that we’re actually here to serve.”

Meghan interviewed Obama for British Vogue in 2019, and Obama later shared an Instagram post calling Meghan “my friend.”

Harry and Meghan’s interview sparked a new discussion about racism within the royal family.

As Insider’s Jacob Sarkisian reported, a host of celebrities of color including Serena Williams and Beyoncé praised Markle for the interview.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, which said the royal family was “saddened” to hear how “challenging” the past several years had been for Harry and Meghan.

It said: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.”

“While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

It continued: “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Prince William later said in response to a reporter that “We are very much not a racist family.”

Winfrey later said that Prince Harry had asked her to say that the person who had commented on Archie’s skin was not the Queen or Prince Philip – Harry’s grandparents.

Obama met the Queen and other royals during her time as first lady, and described their relationship very favorably.

In a separate interview with “Access Hollywood,” Obama said that she hoped the couple and the Royal Family could find forgiveness.

“My hope is that, when I think about what they’re going through, I think about the importance of family, and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time,” Obama said.