First Lady Michelle Obama had a moment with Kate Middleton before the Opening Ceremonies of the London Olympics tonight, catching up with the Duchess of Cambridge at a Buckingham Palace reception for heads of state.



White House pool photographer Dominic Lipinski snapped a photo:

Photo: Dominic Lipinski / WPA Pool/Getty Images

