Check Out How Much Stocks Jump After Michelle Obama Wears Their Brand

Cooper Smith
ObamasPresident Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama

The First Lady is so influential that she can move retail markets simply by what she decides to wear out.We read last week that during a span of 189 public appearances, Michelle Obama has created $2,700,000,000 of total value for 29 companies, according to research conducted by David Yermack of the Stern School of Business at New York University.

That’s $14,000,000 of value generated by any given public appearance.

During a one-week trip to Europe, for instance, the stocks of retail companies whose clothes were worn by the First Lady outperformed the S&P 500 by an average of 10.2%.

To test out this incredible trend, we’ve looked at the day Michelle Obama wore J Crew, for example, and then found the date the stock price jumped.

Michelle Obama made a Tonight Show appearance on Oct 27, 2008 wearing an outfit from J.Crew

Read more: Harvard Business

An ailing J.Crew stock made a quick gain of 8.2%

Appearance: The Tonight Show; 10/27/2008

Brand: J.Crew
Stock Change: + 8.2% (10/24 - 10/31, 2008)

During her husband's Inauguration, Michelle Obama held the Lincoln Bible wearing gloves from J.Crew

Read more: Harvard Business

The next day the entire J.Crew website would cease to function because traffic was so high. Company stock followed suit gaining 18.77% over three weeks

Appearance: Inauguration; 1/20/2009

Brand: J.Crew
Stock Change: + 18.77% (1/16 - 2/06, 2009)

In December of 2009, the First Lady dressed in a formal gown from Saks for the Nobel Peace Prize gala

Read more: Harvard Business

Saks stock price immediately soared to 11.37% gains over a two-week period

Appearance: Nobel Peace Prize; 12/10/2009

Brand: Saks
Stock Change: + 11.37% (12/10-12/21, 2009)

On January 27, 2010 Michelle Obama wore an outfit from Liz Clairborne

Read more: Harvard Business

Liz Claiborne stock soon skyrocketed to 40% gain over a one-month period

Appearance: State of the Union address; 1/27/2010

Brand: Liz Claiborne, Inc.
Stock Change: + 39.6% (1/26 - 2/26, 2010)

During a week-long trip through Europe this past spring, the stocks of the brands whose clothing was worn by Michelle Obama gained 16.3% on average.

Read more: Harvard Business

Among the brands, Dillard's stock surged to 30% gains during a one-month run

Appearance: Trip through Europe (3/30 - 4/06, 2010)

Brand: Dillard's
Stock Change: + 30.67% (3/30 - 4/26, 2010)

But can Barack stimulate the market?

Here's Why Every Trend That Was Boosting The Economy Is Changing For The Worse >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.