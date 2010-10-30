Check Out How Much Stocks Jump After Michelle Obama Wears Their Brand

The First Lady is so influential that she can move retail markets simply by what she decides to wear out.We read last week that during a span of 189 public appearances, Michelle Obama has created $2,700,000,000 of total value for 29 companies, according to research conducted by David Yermack of the Stern School of Business at New York University.
That’s $14,000,000 of value generated by any given public appearance.
During a one-week trip to Europe, for instance, the stocks of retail companies whose clothes were worn by the First Lady outperformed the S&P 500 by an average of 10.2%.
To test out this incredible trend, we’ve looked at the day Michelle Obama wore J Crew, for example, and then found the date the stock price jumped.
Appearance: The Tonight Show; 10/27/2008
Brand: J.Crew
Stock Change: + 8.2% (10/24 - 10/31, 2008)
The next day the entire J.Crew website would cease to function because traffic was so high. Company stock followed suit gaining 18.77% over three weeks
Appearance: Inauguration; 1/20/2009
Brand: J.Crew
Stock Change: + 18.77% (1/16 - 2/06, 2009)
In December of 2009, the First Lady dressed in a formal gown from Saks for the Nobel Peace Prize gala
Appearance: Nobel Peace Prize; 12/10/2009
Brand: Saks
Stock Change: + 11.37% (12/10-12/21, 2009)
Appearance: State of the Union address; 1/27/2010
Brand: Liz Claiborne, Inc.
Stock Change: + 39.6% (1/26 - 2/26, 2010)
During a week-long trip through Europe this past spring, the stocks of the brands whose clothing was worn by Michelle Obama gained 16.3% on average.
Appearance: Trip through Europe (3/30 - 4/06, 2010)
Brand: Dillard's
Stock Change: + 30.67% (3/30 - 4/26, 2010)
