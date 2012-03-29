Michelle Obama Is Hosting A 'Biggest Loser' Workout At The White House

The first lady is coming to prime time. Michelle Obama will appear on NBC’s The Biggest Loser the next two Tuesdays, reports the Washington Post.



In the first episode, Obama will appear via video on the weight-loss show, inviting Loser contestants to the White House.

In the second, she meets them in person and even joins in a workout at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. It’s all part of her push for the Let’s Move initiative.

This post originally appeared at Newser.

