Michelle Obama fans compare her stunning inauguration outfit to the modest look she wore to the same event for Trump

Lauren Edmonds
Rob Carr/Getty ImagesFormer US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at the inauguration of President Joe Biden on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021, in Washington, DC.
  • Michelle Obama wore a suit designed by Sergio Hudson to the Biden-Harris inauguration.
  • People on Twitter applauded the suit and compared it to her inauguration outfit for Donald Trump.
  • On January 20, Joe Biden was sworn in as 46th president as Kamala Harris became vice president.
It’s official: Twitter is obsessed with Michelle Obama’s “impeccable” inauguration outfit.

On Wednesday, the Obamas joined several celebrities and politicians who attended the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Following the Trump-Pence administration, Biden was named the 46th President of the United States.

Although most of the attention revolved around Biden and Harris, the former first lady’s style stole the show online.

Obama donned a plum-coloured suit by Sergio Hudson, a Black designer whose luxury ready-to-wear clothing label of the same name is based in California, as Vogue reports.

Obamas at Biden inaugurationRob Carr/Getty ImagesThe Obamas attend the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

The monochromatic look incorporated a flowing overcoat paired with a form-fitting turtleneck and wide-leg pants. According to designers who spoke to Insider’s Sophia Mitrokostas, Obama’s flowing wide-cut pants are a fashion trend to watch in 2021.

She finished it off with a gold belt to cinch the waist, black gloves, and a black face mask to adhere to COVID-19 public health recommendations.

Michelle Obama's outfit Sergio HudsonGetty ImagesSergio Hudson designed the ensemble (pictured here on the runway) worn by Michelle Obama.


People on Twitter fell in love with Michelle Obama’s outfit and recalled her 2017 inauguration look

The phrase “laid” began trending on Twitter as people pointed out Michelle’s hairstyle, and many people â€” including actress Uzo Aduba â€” gushed over the former first lady’s style.

The “Orange Is the New Black” actress wrote: “Can we talk about First Lady, Mrs. @MichelleObama and her look for today’s inauguration?”

Many compared Obama’s Biden-Harris inauguration style to the outfit and hairstyle she wore while attending Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration.

At the time, Michelle pulled her hair back into a low bun and wore a red coatdress by designer Jason Wu, Vanity Fair reports.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Barack Obama (R) and Michelle Obama (L) pose with President-elect Donald Trump and wife Melania at the White House before the inauguration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty ImagesPresident Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama met with with President Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the White House on Trump’s 2017 Inauguration Day.

“Every Black woman understands the difference between Michelle’s 2017 messy ponytail and the 2021 laid weave,” writer and founder of For Harriet, Kimberly Nicole Foster tweeted. “It’s existential.”

Others pointed out the difference between Obama’s “modest low bun at Trump’s inauguration vs a fully laid & slayed look” at the same event for Biden.

The colour purple was likely an intentional choice

Vice President Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, and Elizabeth Warren also wore purple outfits to the inauguration. Earlier this week, First Lady Jill Biden donned a purple overcoat, gloves, and face mask to an inauguration event.

Politicians have typically worn purple ensembles as a sign of bipartisanship since purple is a “middle-of-the-road” colour, combining the blue and red shades respectively associated with the Democrat and Republican parties.

Fast Company‘s Einav Rabinovitch-Fox pointed out that purple could also represent women’s suffrage and even royalty.

