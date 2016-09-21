Michelle Obama performs amazing impersonation of Barack pontificating at the dinner table

CBS First Lady Michelle Obama performs and impression of President Barack Obama.

First Lady Michelle Obama got the in-studio crowd at CBS’ “The Late Show” roaring when she whipped out her impression of President Barack Obama.

Sitting down with host Stephen Colbert, the first lady described how a typical family dinner at the White House can quickly turn into a professorial lecture if one of her daughters gets the president started on a political topic.

“All three of us have good impressions of Barack,” Michelle Obama said.

The first lady acted out a typical dinner scene in which Malia Obama asks her dad a question about climate change.

“Sasha and I are like, ‘Don’t get him started.’ And he’ll say, ‘Well, I’m glad you asked that. Let me just answer that in three points,” Obama said. “One, and then one-A, and then one-A and B.”

She added: “It’s usually dinner time. That’s the time when unless Malia asks him about his work — which we try not to have her do — it’s all about the kids.”

Watch the impression and full interview below, via CBS:

