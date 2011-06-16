Michelle Obama Makes Her Nickelodeon Debut (PHOTO)

Michelle Obama‘s trip to L.A. — which kicked off with an intimate strategy dinner — continued this week with a stop at the set of “iCarly.”



Obama filmed a cameo on the Nickelodeon show — and the site TeenStarsWorld, which we can’t say we link to often, had the first look at her scene.

Here it is, and here’s what we can tell you about it:

Star Miranda Cosgrove looks shocked at whatever Obama is saying.

Her bodyguards in the scene are no random extras: that’s Taran Killam of “Saturday Night Live” (left) and Chris Butler of “The Good Wife” playing what we assume to be Obama’s security detail.

And spaghetti is involved.

