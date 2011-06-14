Meet The Hollywood Power Players Attending Michelle Obama's Exclusive Fundraiser Tonight

Megan Angelo

michelle obama

Michelle Obama is in Hollywood today, making all the stars of the silver screen seem just a little less glamorous.

And tonight, she’ll hold an intimate fundraiser at the new home of White House interior decorator Michael S. Smith and his partner, HBO executive James Costos.

(If it’s anything like the Bel Air villa Smith recently sold, the venue will likely be gorgeous.)

But what’s even more fascinating is who’s on the tiny, exclusive guest list — it’s a preview of Obama’s star stumpers of 2012.

Ellen and Portia DeGeneres will be listening to Mrs. Obama's pitch.

Hollywood attorney Linda Lichter (at left, pictured with Fox Searchlight co-president Nancy Utley) will be in attendance.

Warner Bros. topper Jeff Robinov will be on hand to hear Obama's pitch.

Chernin Group chairman (and former News Corp. president) Peter Chernin and his wife, Megan, will be in attendance.

Super agent (and IAC director) Bryan Lourd will be in attendance.

Megaproducer Roger Birnbaum (his shingle is Spyglass Entertainment) will be there.

Major agent Kevin Huvane (he reps Natalie Portman and Brad Pitt, among others) will be in attendance.

Imagine Entertainment co-owner Brian Grazer (pictured with his producing partner, Ron Howard) will be in attendance.

The only thing more popular than Obama in Hollywood? Sex rehab.

Click here to see how sex addiction took hold in American culture >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.