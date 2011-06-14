Meet The Hollywood Power Players Attending Michelle Obama's Exclusive Fundraiser Tonight

Michelle Obama is in Hollywood today, making all the stars of the silver screen seem just a little less glamorous.
And tonight, she’ll hold an intimate fundraiser at the new home of White House interior decorator Michael S. Smith and his partner, HBO executive James Costos.
(If it’s anything like the Bel Air villa Smith recently sold, the venue will likely be gorgeous.)
But what’s even more fascinating is who’s on the tiny, exclusive guest list — it’s a preview of Obama’s star stumpers of 2012.
Hollywood attorney Linda Lichter (at left, pictured with Fox Searchlight co-president Nancy Utley) will be in attendance.
Chernin Group chairman (and former News Corp. president) Peter Chernin and his wife, Megan, will be in attendance.
Major agent Kevin Huvane (he reps Natalie Portman and Brad Pitt, among others) will be in attendance.
Imagine Entertainment co-owner Brian Grazer (pictured with his producing partner, Ron Howard) will be in attendance.
