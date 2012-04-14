VIDEO: Michelle Obama Tells Employers Why They Need To Hire Vets

Four years after her appearance on The Colbert Report, First Lady Michelle Obama sat down with Steven Colbert again to talk about her program Joining Forces. The program, which had its one year anniversary yesterday, is an initiative to provide support to service members and their families.



As young veterans struggle with high unemployment rates, Obama says that hiring veterans actually improves bottom line of companies:

“These people are bringing in skills that actually improve the bottom line of companies, because these are some of the most highly trained, highly skilled, disciplined people we have in our society – the best this country has to offer. So, we all need to do out part.”

Colbert agreed, saying that by hiring a veteran to work within your company, it will make the inter-office complaining seem “trivial” compared to stories from his experience overseas.

In the second part of her interview, Obama explained why she decided to make helping military families part of her agenda.



