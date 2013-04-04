Michelle Obama Could Barely Contain Herself Meeting Harrison Ford At The White House Last Night

First Lady Michelle Obama swooned over movie star Harrison Ford during a White House screening of the Jackie Robinson biopic “42” Tuesday night, telling attendees that she was “tripping out” over meeting the film’s famous silver fox.



“I want to thank Harrison Ford – I’ve wanted to say that for a while,” Obama said during remarks after the screening. “You think you trip because I’m here — I’m tripping out because he’s here.”

Watch the video below, courtesy of Now This News:

