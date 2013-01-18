Michelle Obama Debuts Her New Bangs On Twitter

Before …

Photo: Getty

Betty White, who?The two media darlings may share a birthday today, but it’s Michelle Obama who is stealing the spotlight with the debut of a fresh new ‘do. She tweeted a photo from her meeting this morning with Inaugural citizen co-chair David Hall from her new Twitter handle @FLOTUS.



She previously used @MichelleObama, but that account was run by the President’s re-election team, according to the AP. The Democratic National Committee is holding the reigns this time around, though Michelle will occasionally tweet, signing personal messages with “-mo.”

Check out the First Lady’s “after” photo below:

Photo: @FLOTUS

We’re loving the new bangs, and the Twittersphere feedback has been positive so far.

Soooooooo what’s everybody think of @flotus‘s BANGS?! We approve. twitter.com/thedailybeast/… — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 17, 2013

