Michelle Obama is being paid a stunning amount for speaking gigs that rivals recent presidents

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images Michelle Obama speaks at the 2017 AIA Conference in Orlando.

If you want to book former First Lady Michelle Obama for a speaking engagement, you should expect to pay around $US200,000, Mike Allen reported for Axios.

This is about half the price her husband Barack gets, and about the same as Barack’s predecessor George W. Bush, according to Allen. Bill Clinton reportedly gets paid a touch more.

Shortly after leaving the White House in January, the Barack and Michelle inked a reported $US60 million book deal, acquired high-powered lawyers, began planning the Barack’s presidential center and library that will be in Chicago, and gained representation by The Harry Walker Agency. The esteemed agency also represents Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Michelle Obama made her first public appearance since leaving the White House on Thursday in Orlando, at the annual American Institute of Architects conference. She spoke about the Let Girls Learn initiative, as well as life after the Obama presidency.

She said that she won’t be running for office anytime soon, but you can expect to be seeing more of her.

“Barack and I have been in public service our whole lives,” she told the audience. “Public service will always be in our blood.”

