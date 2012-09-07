MICHELLE OBAMA: 'If You Don't Live In A Battleground State, Get To One'

Getty



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — First Lady Michelle Obama pleaded with some of the campaign’s staunchest supporters here at a women’s caucus meeting, urging them to take every measure possible to help re-elect President Obama. “If you don’t live in a battleground state, get to one!” she told the crowd, in a speech urging them to get out and vote.

“If you can afford it, write a check. If you haven’t maxed out, max out. Now’s the time,” she said at the women’s caucus meeting, where she appeared with Dr. Jill Biden, wife of the vice president.

The First Lady used the example of North Carolina as a battleground state to make her point. She noted that in 2008, North Carolina came down to just more than 14,000 votes. She said that amounted to about five more votes in each precinct.

“Do you understand what I’m getting at?” she said. “You all know somebody who is not registered to vote, not focused, doesn’t understand the issues completely. … We all know these people.”

With polls showing that a growing percentage of the electorate has already made up its mind about who to vote for, Michelle Obama’s speech served as a way to rile up the base and attempt to increase turnout this November.

The event was held in the ballroom of the Charlotte Convention centre, where a huge crowd showed up:

Photo: Brett LoGiurato/Business Insider

