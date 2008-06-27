Michelle Obama Endorsement Blows Dress Designer's Sales Through Roof

Potential first lady Michelle Obama’s fashion has already been praised by critics and voters. But now the simple black-and-white dress Obama wore on “The View” last week is selling out in stores and on the virtually-unknown designer’s Web site. [A tip for Obamaphiles: order it from the designer’s Web site. It’s $50 cheaper there, and since you probably won’t get it until August, you deserve a good deal.]



NY Daily News: Donna Ricco has been designing dresses for more than 20 years, but it wasn’t until last week that she became a household name.

That was when First Lady contender Michelle Obama sported Ricco’s black-and-white leaf-print shift — sold at the White House Black Market store, where Obama bought it for $148 — on “The View,” and women across the country went wild for it.

An Internet tip linked to Ricco’s Web site, www.donnaricco.com, where the dress goes for $99. There, it sold out within hours…

Many White House Black Market stores across the country sold out of the dress. In New York, shipments were arriving just in time for next-day demand. Ricco is frantically trying to make 3,000 more for a late-summer delivery.

Footage of Obama wearing the dress on “The View” below:



