The First Lady is touring South Africa right now with her daughters. On Tuesday she was joined by Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the city’s new soccer stadium. That’s where this picture was snapped.



It’s just begging for a good caption.

Photo: Charles Dharapak, Pool

