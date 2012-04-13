Michelle Obama And Debbie Wasserman Schultz Stick Up For Ann Romney

Democratic National Committee chairwoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz has finally repudiated comments made by her advisor Hilary Rosen, who said last night that Ann Romney has “never worked a day in her life.”



In a tweet this afternoon, Wasserman-Schultz said she was “disappointed” by Rosen’s remarks.

Here’s her tweet:

Photo: @DWStweets

The DNC Chair is the latest high-profile Dem to denounce Rosen’s comments. First Lady Michelle Obama also weighed in on Twitter this afternoon, with this defence of stay-at-home mums:

Photo: @MichelleObama

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.