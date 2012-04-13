Michelle Obama And Debbie Wasserman Schultz Stick Up For Ann Romney

Democratic National Committee chairwoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz has finally repudiated comments made by her advisor Hilary Rosen, who said last night that Ann Romney has “never worked a day in her life.”
In a tweet this afternoon, Wasserman-Schultz said she was “disappointed” by Rosen’s remarks.
Here’s her tweet:
Photo: @DWStweets
The DNC Chair is the latest high-profile Dem to denounce Rosen’s comments. First Lady Michelle Obama also weighed in on Twitter this afternoon, with this defence of stay-at-home mums:
Photo: @MichelleObama
