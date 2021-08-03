Michelle Obama comments on fallout from Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview: ‘I just hope there is forgiveness’

Michelle Obama says she hopes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can find ‘resolve.’ AP

Michelle Obama said she hoped Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could find “resolve.”

The former first lady said she hoped the couple and the royal family could also find forgiveness.

Obama’s comments came after Meghan and Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Michelle Obama has weighed in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Obama was speaking with “Access Hollywood” to promote her new Netflix children’s cooking show, “Waffles and Mochi,” when her connection with Markle was brought up. In 2019, Obama interviewed Markle herself for British Vogue.

As first lady of the United States, Obama also had lunch with the Queen at Windsor Castle in 2016.

Obama said that after seeing the couple’s interview with Winfrey, she hoped Markle and Prince Harry could find closure and a bright future after leaving the monarchy.

“My hope is that, when I think about what they’re going through, I think about the importance of family, and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time,” Obama said.

She added: “Because there’s nothing more important than family.”

The interview included several startling revelations about the royal family. The couple said one member of the family had “concerns and conversations” regarding the color of Archie’s skin and that a member of the palace told Markle nothing could be done to help after she described having suicidal thoughts in the wake of massive press scrutiny.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II in response to the interview, saying the family was “saddened” to hear how “challenging” the past several years had been for the couple.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement said. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

The statement added: “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

In his own reaction to the interview, Prince William on Thursday said he hadn’t spoken with his brother, Prince Harry, but did plan to. “We are very much not a racist family,” he added in response to a question from a reporter.

Obama’s reaction is the latest in a string of high-profile celebrity reactions to the bombshell interview. Serena Williams, Beyoncé, and other celebrities praised Markle for the interview, while others were more critical of the Duchess. Piers Morgan, in particular, has drawn attention for his scathing comments about her.