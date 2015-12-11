Michelle Obama filmed a comedic rap video telling people to go to college

First Lady Michelle Obama and “Saturday Night Live” actor Jay Pharaoh filmed a comedic rap video encouraging students to go to college.

The video, published Thursday by the comedy website CollegeHumor, featured Obama and Pharaoh dancing in front of the White House as they rhyme about the benefits of higher education.

“South Side, Chicago. We all know we had to do overtime every time to make it [to] tomorrow,” Obama said at one point. “And everyone could really make their dream true. Hey kid listening in Michigan, that could be you!”

Watch the full video below:

