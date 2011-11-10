Michelle Obama: Being Married To Barack Is 'Scary'

Photo: AP

First Lady Michelle Obama may seem tough, but it turns out there is at least one thing that scares her: Being married to Barack Obama.Addressing a group of high school students at a Georgetown University mentoring event yesterday, Michelle Obama urged students to confront their own fears, but admitted that there are times when her husband has pushed her beyond her “comfort zone.”



“There’s a lot of stuff to be afraid of,” Michelle Obama said. “But if you get over that, there’s so much — you know, this is scary. Shoot, being married to Barack Obama — it’s like he’s got big plans. He’s always pushing us beyond our comfort zones, and I’m dragging along going, “What are we doing now? No, not this!”

