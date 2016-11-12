Michelle Obama and LeBron James took on the Mannequin Challenge in the White House

@cavs/Twitter LeBron James taking a selfie with FLOTUS.

• The Cleveland Cavaliers visited the White House after their NBA championship.

• They did the Mannequin Challenge with Michelle Obama. • The Mannequin Challenge involves staging an elaborate scene and freezing in place.



Like many Americans, the Cleveland Cavaliers want to freeze the Obamas’ White House in time.

They did that with the Mannequin Challenge during their visit to the White House on Thursday, along with first lady Michelle Obama.

The players were invited in honour of winning the NBA championship. It’s the third time that LeBron James was invited to the White House to celebrate a championship. He took a selfie with FLOTUS.

The Mannequin Challenge involves staging an elaborate scene while remaining frozen, while a camera tracks around the space and gives you the impression of the story. The background song is usually Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles,” but the Cavs opted for something more classical.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign team also posed for the Mannequin Challenge earlier this week, urging America, “Don’t stand still. Vote today.”

