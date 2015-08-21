Michelle Obama wants you to eat your 'effin vegetables' in a new star-studded ad campaign

YouTube Jimmy Kimmel and Michelle Obama in the first FNV advertisement

Michelle Obama wants to make America healthier. She’s campaigned to get healthier food in school cafeterias and more children exercising. Now she has asked celebrities including Jimmy Kimmel and Kristen Bell to participate in a series of advertisements that will encourage the nation to eat more “FNV” — Fruits ‘N Vegetables.

Or as Jimmy Kimmel says, “Effin Vees.”

The purpose of the campaign is to give healthy foods like apples and bananas the same air-time and exposure big brands like McDonald’s give Big Macs. Fast food companies spend billions of dollars on advertising, but there’s never been a big brand backing healthy natural foods.

Celebrity endorsers for Obama’s FNV campaign reportedly include singer Nick Jonas, actress Jessica Alba and athletes Victor Cruz and Stephen Curry. Companies like WWE and Campbell Soup are backing FNV.

The ad campaign was announced in February but the first advertisement, which stars the first lady and Jimmy Kimmel, aired last night on the comedian’s show.

Here’s the advertisement, which shows Kimmel, a “normal” man, bantering with Obama before ultimately getting to eat a tomato.

