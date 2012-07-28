Michelle Obama And David Beckham Score Penalty Kicks On Goalkeeper Spongebob

First lady Michelle Obama is in London for the Opening Ceremony tonight, and took part in an event today at the U.S. embassy to promote active lifestyles amongst young people.



As a part of the event, she buried a well-placed kick past Spongebob, who was rooted to the spot.

Mrs. Obama also took part in some fitness drills, played tennis and lost in a tug-of-war.

(via BBC)

