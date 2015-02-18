Michelle Obama and Big Bird walk into a supermarket ...

FunnyOrDie.com Big Bird and Michelle Obama during their ‘Funny Or Die’ appearance with Billy Eichner.

First Lady Michelle Obama recently traveled to a Washington D.C. supermarket with Big Bird and comedian Billy Eichner where she played a game called, “Which is better Ariana Grande or eating a carrot?”

The odd game was ostensibly an effort to promote a program that was launched by the White House, Sesame Street, and the Produce Marketing Association in 2013 to encourage children to eat fresh fruits and vegetables. Healthy eating has been one of Obama’s main focuses as first lady.

Eichner released a video showing the game on Funny Or Die on Monday. It features the first lady sharing her thoughts on One Direction and Gene Hackman. She also slow dances with Big Bird.

At one point, Eichner asks the first lady, “Who’s hotter Abraham Lincoln or Barack Obama?”

“Barack Obama,” she answered.

Eichner told her that was incorrect.

Watch the full clip below.

Billy On The Street with First Lady Michelle Obama, Big Bird, And Elena!!! from Funny Or Die

