Condé Nast Nabs Michelle Myers To Run Lucky

Condé Nast just named former People StyleWatch and Star publisher Michelle Myers as vice president and publisher of Lucky magazine, one of their most profitable titles.



Myers was named the first publisher of Time Inc.’s People StyleWatch in 2007, bringing in advertisers like Citibank, Chanel and Clinique, according to BrandWeek. By 2008, ad pages increased by 38%.

She replaces Gina Sanders, who switched from Lucky to lead the Fairchild Fashion Group, which publishes Women’s Wear Daily.

Myers is returning to Conde. She previously served as the associate publisher of Allure (2000-2004) where she helped to increase ad pages by 8% and revenue by $28 million, according to the company. Previously, Myers was the associate publisher of Shape.

Here is her picture, via her StyleWatch bio:

