The incredible rags-to-riches story of British lingerie tycoon Michelle Mone

British lingerie tycoon Michelle Mone, 43,is the poster child for entrepreneurship and inspirational women in business.

Her life may look glamorous now, but it hasn’t been plain sailing.

The Scottish founder of British brand Ultimo, launched in 1996, grew up in an impoverished part of Glasgow, left school at 15 with no qualifications, and got pregnant at 18.

Troubles followed Mone into her later life. She was mugged and assaulted outside her office, her husband left her on Christmas Day 2011, and her messy divorce cost her nearly half her wealth.

Mone has charted her journey from jobless teen to creating one of the world’s most iconic lingerie brands in her new book, “My Fight to the Top.” The entrepreneur now has an estimated net worth of £20 million ($US30 million).

Here is her story, sourced from her book, her interview with Business Insider, as well as official pictures from her website, and several social media accounts.

