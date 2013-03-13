MICHELLE MEYER: Here Are The 4 Hot Housing Topics You Need To Watch

Photo: Bloomberg via YouTube

Housing experts have been raising their home price forecasts lately. Both Bank of America and Capital Economics are calling for an 8 per cent rise in 2013.In a new note, Bank of America’s Michelle Meyer writes that while gains were driven by the supply side of the equation last year (i.e. declining inventory), home prices are expected to be driven by increasing demand this year.



Meyer notes that the market is still “far from normal.”

In this backdrop, she points out four important conversations on housing that investors need to watch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.