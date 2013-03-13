MICHELLE MEYER: Here Are The 4 Hot Housing Topics You Need To Watch

Photo: Bloomberg via YouTube
Housing experts have been raising their home price forecasts lately. Both Bank of America and Capital Economics are calling for an 8 per cent rise in 2013.In a new note, Bank of America’s Michelle Meyer writes that while gains were driven by the supply side of the equation last year (i.e. declining inventory), home prices are expected to be driven by increasing demand this year.
Meyer notes that the market is still “far from normal.”
In this backdrop, she points out four important conversations on housing that investors need to watch.
Bank of America recently raised its 2013 home price forecast to 8 per cent. The U.S. housing market is witnessing a 'a positive feedback loop'. Basically, when people think home prices are rising, they think they will continue to do so. They also think credit conditions will improve and this in turn increases home purchases.
Home prices are picking up on the back of four key things 1. Low inventory 2. High affordability 3. Reduced shadow inventory 4. Positive feedback loop
Source: Bank of America
There is a coastal divide in terms of the housing recovery, with the West coast seeing a much faster recovery in construction and prices than the East coast.
A huge reason for this difference has been the way both regions have dealt with delinquent loans. Remember California and Arizona are non-judicial states when it comes to processing foreclosures, while New York is judicial. On average it takes 1,089 days to get through the foreclosure process in New york, compared with 347 days in California, according to RealtyTrac.
Source: Bank of America
We saw a 'housing hiccup' at the start of the year, with the NAHB housing index falling to 46 in February, housing starts falling 8.5 per cent, Toll Brothers missing expectations, and existing home sales inching higher by just 0.4 per cent.
'The monthly housing data tend to be very volatile, particularly this time of year, suggesting caution in gauging the trend. We believe that the stage is set for a continued gain in housing construction and home prices this year, but not without bumps along the way.'
Source: Bank of America
Programs intended to help the housing recovery so far have included 1) mortgage refinancing, that is intended to help current borrowers that in 'negative equity or have a credit impairment that has made them unable to refinance without government support' and 2) modification programs, intended to help borrowers avoid foreclosures.
There is already some pressure for borrowers with private-label mortgage backed securities -- defined by Securitization as mortgages that are not backed by the government and therefore carry a greater risk -- to be included in these programs.
'We believe the conversation over housing policy will heat up this year. There will be renewed talk of refinancing and modification programs, but we do not expect much additional action. We should hear a more lively conversation about a plan for restructuring the mortgage finance system.'
Source: Bank of America
