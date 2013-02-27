Conservative Commentator Michelle Malkin Mocks Michelle Obama's Dance Moves

Michelle Malkin, a conservative blogger and commentator, recorded a dance routine parodying First Lady Michelle Obama’s routine doing the Dougie with Jimmy Fallon last week.



Malkin’s dance, called “The Evolution of Liberal Dancing,” parodies Michelle Obama’s “Evolution of mum Dancing.” It contains moves like the “Raise the Debt Ceiling,” the “Lapdog Media Swoon,” the “Finger of Blame,” the “Golfing Man,” and “The Stimulus (Let It Rain).”

Her moves aren’t bad. Check out the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here’s Michelle Obama’s, for context:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.