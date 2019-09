Michelle Jenneke, a hurdler from Australia who became a YouTube sensation with her warm-up dance, posed for this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.



And yes, she does the warm-up dance in her photo shoot:

Photo: SI Video Screengrab

Here’s full video from her shoot:



Click over to Sports Illustrated for all things swimsuit >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.