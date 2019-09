Remember Michelle Jenneke? The Australian hurdler whoe nearly broke the internet a couple of months ago? Cosby Sweaters did an exclusive video interview with her, and she is absolutely adorable. Watch:





Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Michelle Jenneke Full Interview from Oscar Zagal on Vimeo.

