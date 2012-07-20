Video Of This Australian Hurdler's Pre-Race Warm-Up Dance Is Going Viral

Michelle Jenneke, a 19-year-old Australian hurdler, warms up in very a-typical fashion. While other hurdlers are stretching, Jenneke is bouncing around, dancing. Oh, she’s also very pretty.



This video of Jenneke “warming up” at the IAAF World Championships in Barcelona has gone crazy viral overnight. She competes in the 100 meter hurdles, and placed 5th overall in Barcelona, so maybe her dance warm-up is working.

Unfortunately, she won’t be at the London Olympics this summer, but there’s always 2016 (h/t Big Lead Sports):

