Michelle Jablko is the new Chief Financial Officer at the ANZ Bank

Michelle Jablko. Image: Supplied

ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott has made the final appointment to his group executive committee since he took over as head of the bank in January.

Michelle Jablko, the managing director for Australia of the independent investment bank Greenhill & Co, is the next chief financial officer.

She will be based in Melbourne, starting July 18 and will report to Elliott.

“With Michelle’s appointment and Maile Carnegie (former managing director of Google Australia) joining as group executive digital banking in July, it’s great to have now filled all the positions on the group executive committee,” says Elliott.

Shayne Elliott. Image: ANZ Bank

“This completes an outstanding team drawn from a diverse mix of experience and new talent from inside and outside ANZ which sets us up to deliver stronger outcomes for our customers, our people and our shareholders.”

Graham Hodges, currently acting CFO, will focus on his position as deputy CEO after Jablko joins ANZ. His role includes responsibility for ANZ’s international partnership investments in Indonesia, Malaysia, China and The Philippines.

Jablko will have responsibility for all aspects of finance as well as treasury, mergers and acquisitions and investor relations. She will also be a member of the group executive committee.

Before Greenhill, Jablko was at UBS Australia from 2000.

At both Greenhill and UBS, she was an advisor to large Australian companies on strategy, mergers and acquisitions and capital markets across a range of sectors including financial services.

She started her career as a lawyer at Arthur Robinson & Hedderwicks and holds a Bachelor of Law with Honours in Law and Economics from Monash University.

